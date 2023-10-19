Windsor

    • Floating pumpkin patch returns to Adventure Bay

    Pumpkin
    Windsor’s only floating pumpkin patch is coming back to Adventure Bay Family Water Park.

    The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

    Pumpkin Splash will once again fill the water park with floating pumpkins, and guests can watch them bob along, pick their own, and then take their pumpkin home (while supplies last).Adventure Bay reopened to the public after sitting closed for more than two years in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Regular admission applies, and each entry into the water park includes a ballot for a chance to win a family four-pack of passes. Tickets can be purchased at www.AdventureBay.ca online.

    Zehrs donated the pumpkins this year.

    For details on rates, hours, attractions and more, visit www.AdventureBay.ca or call 519-974-AQUA (2782).

