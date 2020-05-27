WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for help from the public in a fail to stop investigation involving two dirt bikes.

Police say on May 15 an officer on patrol attempted to stop the dirt bikes on Harwich Road due to Highway Traffic Act violations.

The drivers did not stop for the officer and were last seen entering a bush lot near Sinclair Line.

Police are asking anyone with information about the dirt bikes or their owners to contact Const. Neal Iles at neali@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. #86590.

Anonymous callers may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).