Flammable liquids in a lab blamed for University of Windsor fire

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor fire officials say flammable liquids in a lab caused a fire at the University of Windsor.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 after the incident at a third-floor research lab in Essex Hall on Monday morning.

Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

UWindsor officials say Essex Hall is safe and has opened for classes and labs as of 8:30 a.m.

“The university’s fire detection system alerted university officials, and Campus Community Police and Windsor Fire & Rescue Services were on scene immediately,” states a news release from the university.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.