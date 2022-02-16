Flames rip through vehicle near Shepherd Street and Parent Avenue
Fully involved vehicle fire at Shepherd Street and Parent Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Lindsay Charlton / CTV Windsor)
Windsor firefighters responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on Wednesday.
Flames could be seen shooting out from underneath the front of the SUV.
The incident took place at Shepherd Street and Parent Avenue.
No word on damage or injuries.
