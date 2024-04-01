WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Flames engulf house in Blenheim

    Fire officials say the fire broke out at 19407 Fargo Road in Blenheim, Ont., on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent fire) Fire officials say the fire broke out at 19407 Fargo Road in Blenheim, Ont., on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent fire)
    Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Blenheim.

    The fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. Monday at 19407 Fargo Road.

    Crews from Blenheim, Erieau and Raleigh attended the blaze. At one point, there were 34 firefighters were on scene.

    Clarke’s Construction was also on scene with excavator.

    The house was unoccupied, there were no injuries reported and the cause is undetermined.

