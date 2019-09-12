Flag person struck during crash in Chatham-Kent construction zone
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 12:32PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 12:48PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say a flag person was hit during a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone.
Officers responded to the collision in the construction zone on Charing Cross Road between Ninth Line and Eighth Line shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Police say as a result of the collision, the flag person was struck. He was transported to hospital for medical attention of non-life-threatening injuries.
Total damage was estimated at $2,000. The collision remains under investigation.
The Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident.
Police are reminding motorists to slow down and pay attention when approaching or driving through a construction zone.