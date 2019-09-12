

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a flag person was hit during a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone.

Officers responded to the collision in the construction zone on Charing Cross Road between Ninth Line and Eighth Line shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say as a result of the collision, the flag person was struck. He was transported to hospital for medical attention of non-life-threatening injuries.

Total damage was estimated at $2,000. The collision remains under investigation.

The Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident.

Police are reminding motorists to slow down and pay attention when approaching or driving through a construction zone.