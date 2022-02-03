Five Windsor-Essex residents between 40-100 years old added to COVID-19 death toll

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five additional COVID-19 deaths, 158 new high risk cases and 69 hospitalizations on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 559 people. There was an increase of five deaths since Feb. 2:

1 woman in her 40s from the community

1 man in his 50s from the community

1 man and 1 woman in their 80s from the community

1 man in his 90s from the community

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 1,174 active cases.

69 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

24 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

9 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

22 Community Outbreaks

14 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED