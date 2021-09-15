WINDSOR, ONT. -- Swimming is not recommended at five area beaches, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

WECHU says weekly beach testing results indicated E.coli levels are high at the Belle River Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.

The health unit says high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a risk to your health.

No beaches are completely closed.

All other beaches are listed as safe for swimming.