Five-vehicle crash closes westbound Highway 3 in Kingsville
Police say the crash took place on Highway 3 west of Division Road in Kingsville, Ont., on Wednesday, May 26, 2019.(Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 9:32AM EDT
Essex County OPP say only minor injuries are reported after a five-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.
Police say the crash took place west of Division Road.
The westbound lanes were closed for removal of debris, but are expected to reopen shortly.
Motorists are urged to avoid this area if possible.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.