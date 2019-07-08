

CTV Windsor





Five people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a beer store in Tecumseh.

Emergency crews were called to The Beer Store at 12022 Tecumseh Rd. E. on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say extrication was needed for one person who was trapped in the vehicle. There are also injuries reported for people who were in the store.

Essex County OPP report the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

"They were here right away, right away, they helped the injured people right away, who weren't that seriously injured, but they wanted to make sure, right?” said Evelyn Metropolous, a witness at the scene who was shaken by the incident. “God it makes you think, eh? If you're waiting in line, you never know what may happen to you. It's crazy."

Tecumseh Road between Poisson Street and Southfield Drive was closed, but it has since been reopened.