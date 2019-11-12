WINDSOR -- Five people were taken to hospital after a fire in the garage of a high-rise building downtown Windsor.

Crews were called to the fire at Westcourt Place at Goyeau Street and Chatham Street East Tuesday morning.

Three civilians and two firefighter were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire started in a vehicle on the second floor of the parking garage. It spread to other vehicles because the fire had nowhere else to go.”

About 20 to 25 residents are inside St. Alphonsus Church, after being evacuated around 6:30 a.m.

One man and his son tell CTV News “the floor was full of smoke.”

Windsor Social Services is talking to the tenants. The city has organized an evacuation room inside the 400 building where they’ll have food, water and a warm place to stay. Residents with pets are moving onto Transit Windsor buses.

Windsor fire is reaching out to the Ontario Fire Marshal to help launch an investigation into the “complex” fire, and they have to bring in a structural engineer to see what kind of damage the heat did to the concrete in the parking garage.

Multiple units are still at the scene of the blaze. The public is being asked to stay away from the area.