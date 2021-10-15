Five people arrested after drug bust in Leamington

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP have charged five people after seizing suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and weapons worth about $7,000.

On Thursday, members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the Lambton County OPP CSCU, executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act Warrant at an address on Westmorland Street in Leamington.

As a result of the warrant being executed, five individuals were arrested at the scene.

Shane William Lance, 35, of Leamington was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) Methamphetamine

Possession of Prohibited Weapon (Two counts)

Fail to Comply with Firearms Order (Three counts)

The accused has been held in custody following a bail hearing on Oct. 15, 2021.

Rauni Lynn Tilden, 43, of Leamington was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) Methamphetamine

Possession of Prohibited Weapon (Two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Cassidy Pouliot, 22-years-old of Leamington was charged with the following offences:

Fail to Comply with Undertaking (Two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Richard John Nielson, 41, of Windsor was charged with the following offences:

Fail to Comply with Undertaking (one count)

The accused has been held in custody following a bail hearing on Oct. 15, 2021.

Ryan Anthon Fyfield, 27, of Leamington was located in the residence and was currently wanted by the Leamington OPP for a previous incident. He was charged with the following offences:

Unlawfully in a Dwelling house

Assault with a Weapon

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The accused has been held in custody following a bail hearing on Oct. 15, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.