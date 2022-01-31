Five new COVID-19 deaths, 96 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 432 new high risk cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths over the past three days.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 548 people. There was an increase of five deaths since Jan. 28:

1 woman in her 60s from the community

1 man in his 70s from a long-term care or retirement home

2 women in their 80s from the community

1 man in his 100s from a long-term care or retirement home

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The region has 1,268 active cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 96 people in hospital with the virus on Monday, including 14 cases in the ICU. That’s down from 103 cases reported on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 52 people with COVID in hospital on Sunday. WRH says 31 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 15 are fully vaccinated and 16 are unvaccinated. There are 10 COVID patients in the ICU – nine are being primarily treated for the virus. Seven are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Monday, there are 14 patients with COVID in hospital. Eight patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Five COVID patients are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.

At Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Monday, there were four vaccinated in-patients with confirmed COVID-19.

77 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

26 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

10 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

26 Community Outbreaks

15 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED