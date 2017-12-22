

CTV Windsor





The annual Sleighing Hunger fundraising concert raised $50,000 that will be evenly split between five Windsor-Essex foodbanks.

Through a partnership with The S’Aints Band, St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor Cares, the donation will go to The Unemployed Help Centre, The Goodfellows, Outreach for Hunger in Chatham, Welcome Shelter for Women and the Windsor Homes Coalition.

“We are proud to host this incredible fundraising concert year after year and make a donation that we know will make a significant impact to those in need in our community,” says Tim Trombley, director of entertainment, Caesars Windsor.

The S’Aints will take center stage Friday night at the annual holiday concert at 8 p.m. and tickets are still available.

“This year, St. Clair College is celebrating its 50th anniversary with 50 Acts from the Heart, celebrating community work completed by students and staff,” said Ron Seguin, vice president of international relations, training and campus development at St. Clair College.

“The Sleighing Hunger performance marks our final 50th act of 2017 and we are pleased to wrap up our yearlong celebration by helping our local non-profits and families dealing with hunger,” says Seguin.

The donation is a combination of CD sales, a $25,000 contribution from Caesars Windsor Cares and ticket sales.

“The Unemployed Help Centre is thrilled to be a recipient of the concert again this year,” says June Muir, CEO, Unemployed Help Centre.

“The holiday season is a very busy time for our Food Bank as it accounts for nearly 50 per cent of our annual campaign. Funds raised during the holiday season ensure our shelves are stocked throughout the year,” says Muir.

The past three Sleighing Hunger shows raised more than $135,000 for local non-profits and foodbanks.

The show is a great holiday tradition for the entire family.

Audiences will enjoy their favourite holiday songs, with an edgy twist including “Last Christmas”, “Run Run Rudolph”, and “Gymnopedie”.