Five injured following Leamington collision

Five people were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Leamington.

Police say around 8:47 a.m. a minivan with one occupant failed to stop at a stop sign while travelling southbound on Essex County Road 37 and struck an SUV carrying four people.

The person in the minivan had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say. All four occupants of the SUV were taken to a local hospital with injuries which ranged from minor to serious.

OPP, Leamington Fire Services and Windsor-Essex EMS remain on scene of the crash.

Essex County Road 14 will be closed between Kent Road 1 and Highway 77 while the collision is investigated.

Police say further updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com