WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police seized nearly $25,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and meth along with four firearms and cash from residence during a search Wednesday night.

Police say members of the CK Police Intelligence Section and the Critical Incident Response Team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at a Bloomfield Road residents.

Four firearms, a large quantity of Canadian and American cash, suspect meth, cocaine and fentanyl with a value of about $25,000 was seized.

Police have arrested five individuals who are each facing multiple drug trafficking and possession related charges:

Ryan Muller, 39, Chatham was arrested and charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm x4

failing to comply with his release conditions x2

possession for the purposes of trafficking x3

Robyn Marchand, 35, Chatham was arrested and charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm x4

possession of a firearm while prohibited x 10

possession for the purposes of trafficking x3

failing to comply with her release conditions

Erica Muller, 37, of Chatham was charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm x4

failing to comply with her release conditions x2

possession for the purposes of trafficking x3

Helder Daroche, 34, of Mississauga was charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm x4

possession for the purposes of trafficking x3

Ismael Mederios, 39, of Brampton charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm x4

possession for the purposes of trafficking x3

Each of the accused have been either released with a future court date or held awaiting a bail hearing.