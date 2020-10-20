WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP handed out 260 charges during a recent traffic blitz, including five for impaired driving.

OPP released the results of the traffic enforcement initiative, "Operation Impact", conducted between Oct. 9 – Oct. 12 on area roadways.

Police were targeting the "Big 4", which include alcohol/drug impaired drivers, speeding, distracted driving, and lack of occupant restraint offences.

As a result, a total of 260 charges were processed including the following:

Speeding - 224

Stunt Driving - 4

Seatbelt - 0

Distracted Driving- 2

Moving Violations - 25

Impaired Driving/Over 80 Milligrams Alcohol - 5

"When travelling on our area roadways please know that the recent efforts by Essex County OPP show that aggressive driving continues to be a concern,” said Essex County Detachment Commander Insp. Glenn Miller. “Everyone driving is aware of the speed restrictions and please know that you can expect strict enforcement from the OPP for non-compliance.

Miller added Essex County OPP are committed to influencing driver behaviour to reduce the frequency of collisions leading to personal injuries and death on our roadways, waterways and trails.