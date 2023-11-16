Windsor police have arrested five people and recovered $4,000 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on shoplifting this week at a local Home Depot stores.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) worked with Home Depot’s loss-prevention teams to identify and arrest suspected shoplifters at their two Windsor locations.

In total, the POP Unit arrested five people, recovered over $4,000 in stolen property, executed three warrants, and laid a total of 11 charges.

The specialized POP Unit was launched in 2018 to focus on sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods across the city.