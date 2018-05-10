Five guns seized at Ambassador Bridge
Guns seized at the Ambassador Bridge. (Courtesy CBSA)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 4:05PM EDT
A U.S. trucker, alleged to be packing some heavy artillery, is facing trouble with the law after crossing into Windsor at the Ambassador Bridge.
Canada Border Services agents seized three handguns, two semi-automatic rifles and 17 over capacity magazines.
Officers stopped the driver for inspection at the bridge on Tuesday.
That driver was arrested and charged.