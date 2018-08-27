

Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after five long guns and a wedding ring were reported stolen from a Dresden home.

Police say sometime between Aug. 23 and Aug. 26 suspect(s) forced their way into a home in Dresden causing about $200 damage.

The following items were reported stolen:

- .22 cal bolt action rifle with wooden stock

- .22 cal bolt action Squire Bingham rifle with wooden stock

- .270 cal bolt action Savage Axis rifle with black stock and Bushnell scope

- 12 gauge pump action Remington 870 Express Super Magnum shotgun with black stock

- 20 gauge pump action shotgun with wooden stock

- wedding ring

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Chris Robb at chrisr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #83336. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.