Five commercial vehicles damaged in 'suspicious' weekend fire

Windsor police have launched an arson investigation into a weekend fire at a local business that resulted in the damage of five commercial vehicles.

Police attended an active fire at a business around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of County Road where large commercial vehicles, including a tractor trailer and a dump truck were ablaze.

Fire crews were already on scene actively extinguishing the fire when police arrived.

Police say five large commercial vehicles were damaged in the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Through investigation, police found the fire to be suspicious and immediately launched an arson investigation.

The Arson Unit determined the fire was likely set just before 4 a.m.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage from at least 3 a.m. for any suspicious activity including people or vehicles in the area.

Windsor police are working on the investigation with the assistance of Windsor Fire and Rescue as well as the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com