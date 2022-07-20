Five arrested on outstanding warrants in Glengarry Ave. neighbourhood over the weekend
Five arrested on outstanding warrants in Glengarry Ave. neighbourhood over the weekend
Windsor police are reminding residents “if you see something, say something” after making seven arrests while patrolling the the Glengarry Avenue neighbourhood over the weekend.
The Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit conducted a directed patrol of the area last Friday and Saturday to focus efforts on issues identified in the neighbourhood.
Police say on Friday, officers arrested five people who were wanted on outstanding warrants and one person for trespassing.
Officers also issued a ticket under the trespass to property act for engaging in “prohibited activity.” Two tickets were issued for drinking alcohol in an unauthorized area.
On Saturday, another person was arrested for possession of stolen property and recovery of a stolen vehicle, police say.
Two trespassing tickets were also issued and one under the Safe Streets Act for soliciting “in an aggressive manner.”
Police are reminding residents to report all crimes to police.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve
Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
Ivana Trump to be mourned at New York funeral
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, will be mourned Wednesday in New York.
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
Kitchener
-
Tornado watch in effect for northern Wellington County, toonie size hail possible
A tornado watch has been issued for northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.
-
Court date to argue Region of Waterloo's encampment eviction order set for November
The legal case for evicting residents at the Victoria Street and Weber Street encampment in Kitchener has begun.
-
Crash closes section of road near St. Mary's hospital in Kitchener
A dark coloured vehicle could be seen flipped upside down with the airbag deployed at the intersection of Spadina Road and Queen's Boulevard.
London
-
Tornado watch in effect for much of the region
Environment Canada has issued a Tornado watch for several regions in southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.
-
Police investigation closes Thames Street area after body found
London police are currently on scene after a body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon in the Thames River.
-
Mom and six kids take cover as storm rips through their farm
It was a close call for a family in Lambton County as violent weather tore through their farm east of Wyoming, Ont. on Tuesday evening.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County today, including Barrie and Collingwood.
-
Search for missing man in The Blue Mountains enters 5th day
The search for a 19-year-old man in The Blue Mountains is on its fifth day.
-
Orillia looks to toughen penalties for leaving pets in a hot car
With a sizzling summer in the forecast, the City of Orillia is looking to toughen penalties for leaving a pet in a hot car.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across northeastern Ont.
Conditions in northeastern Ontario are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail, Environment Canada said Wednesday.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
Ottawa
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
-
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as wastewater signal projected to rise
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa as COVID-19 wastewater indicators approach record highs.
Toronto
-
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
-
Ontario candy maker looking to hire remote 'chief candy officer' with $100,000 salary
An Ontario candy company is looking to hire a remote ‘chief candy officer’ and the position could come with a six-figure salary.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Two school buses collide north of Montreal with nearly 90 children on board
A crash involving two school buses carrying 90 children and camp counsellors occurred on Highway 15 in the suburb of Boisbriand on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba to start booking appointments for kids COVID-19 vaccine beginning July 25
The Manitoba government is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of six months old and four years.
-
Which parts of Manitoba got 100 mm in Tuesday’s storms?
Parts of Manitoba were hit with more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds as fast as 125 km/h in Tuesday’s thunderstorms.
-
Manitoba residential school survivor plans to be in court 'every step of the way' in sexual abuse case against retired priest
A Manitoba woman travelled three hours hoping to hear and see the retired priest charged with sexually abusing her at a residential school in the late 1960s appear in a small town courtroom.
Calgary
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Man in critical condition after being pulled from Bow River near Harvie Passage
A man is in critical, life-threatening condition at the Foothills Medical Centre after being rescued from the Bow River.
-
Missing Calgary man Mike Langois last seen in Rundle: police
Calgary police say Mike St. Laurent Langois was last seen on Saturday, July 9.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw to announce changes to COVID-19 data reporting Wednesday
A government release says Dr. Deena Hinshaw will announce changes to how the province reports COVID-19 data. Watch Hinshaw's announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3 p.m.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 southeast of Edmonton
A crash on Highway 21 between Township Roads 470 and 474 northwest of Camrose Wednesday morning was fatal, RCMP say.
-
'Pinch me, I’m dreaming': Edmonton couple's LEGO love story leads to jobs at toy company's headquarters
An Edmonton couple spent their first date building Lego together. Now they're married and working as designers at the toy company's Denmark headquarters.
Vancouver
-
Are tax cuts, rebates a way to help Candians struggling with sky-high inflation? Economists say no.
Canadians are experiencing yet another blow to their cost of living as the country’s annual inflation rate is skyrocketing to its highest level in nearly 40 years. However, experts are warning the government not to intervene by cutting taxes.
-
Owners of empty homes in these 6 areas of B.C. are about to pay more
Owners of vacant properties are about to pay more in six parts of British Columbia.
-
Toddler, mom 'struck' by suspect running through Chinatown: Vancouver police
Vancouver police are investigating after a toddler and mother were knocked over by a suspect who was running away from officers.