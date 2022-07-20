Five arrested on outstanding warrants in Glengarry Ave. neighbourhood over the weekend

Windsor police are reminding residents “if you see something, say something” after making seven arrests while patrolling the the Glengarry Avenue neighbourhood over the weekend.

The Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit conducted a directed patrol of the area last Friday and Saturday to focus efforts on issues identified in the neighbourhood.

Police say on Friday, officers arrested five people who were wanted on outstanding warrants and one person for trespassing.

Officers also issued a ticket under the trespass to property act for engaging in “prohibited activity.” Two tickets were issued for drinking alcohol in an unauthorized area.

On Saturday, another person was arrested for possession of stolen property and recovery of a stolen vehicle, police say.

Two trespassing tickets were also issued and one under the Safe Streets Act for soliciting “in an aggressive manner.”

Police are reminding residents to report all crimes to police.