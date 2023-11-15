Five alleged impaired drivers charged over a 24-hour period in Essex County
Essex County OPP charged five drivers with impaired driving in a 24-hour period over the weekend.
On Nov. 11, at 4:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Foundry Street in Leamington.
The investigating officer suspected one of the drivers had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test.
As a result, a 27-year-old Lakeshore resident, has been charged with:
- · Operation while impaired - alcohol
- · Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 24, 2023, to answer to the charges.
A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
On Nov. 11, at 11:34 a.m., an officer on patrol in Essex observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop.
Upon speaking to the driver, the officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test. The driver refused to provide a breath sample, was subsequently placed under arrest, and taken into custody.
As a result, a 44-year-old of Leamington, has been charged with:
- · Failure or refusal to comply with demand S.320.15(1) CC
- · Speeding S.128 HTA
- · Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor S. 42(1)(a) LLCA
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on December 13, 2023, to answer to the charge.
A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
On Nov. 12, at approximately 2:32 a.m., an officer on patrol in the Municipality of Leamington observed a vehicle travelling at a speed of 135 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop.
Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.
As a result, a 48-year-old Leamington resident has been charged with:
- · Failure or refusal to comply with demand S.320.15(1) CC
- · Dangerous operation S.320.13(1) CC
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on November 28, 2023, to answer to the charges.
A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
On Nov. 12, at approximately 3:01 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 3 at Marsh Road in the Town of Kingsville.
Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.
As a result, a 27-year-old Windsor resident, has been charged with:
- · Operation while impaired - alcohol
- · Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on November 28, 2023, to answer to the charge.
A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
On Nov. 12, at 4:02 a.m., Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Fox Street in the Municipality of Leamington.
Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.
As a result, a 32-year-old from Leamington has been charged with:
- · Operation while impaired - alcohol
- · Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 24, 2023, to answer to the charges.
A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.
