WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Five alleged impaired drivers charged over a 24-hour period in Essex County

    Handcuffs and a breathalyzer device are displayed. (OPP_CR) Handcuffs and a breathalyzer device are displayed. (OPP_CR)

    Essex County OPP charged five drivers with impaired driving in a 24-hour period over the weekend.

    On Nov. 11, at 4:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Foundry Street in Leamington.

    The investigating officer suspected one of the drivers had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test.

    As a result, a 27-year-old Lakeshore resident, has been charged with:

    • · Operation while impaired - alcohol
    • · Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

    The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 24, 2023, to answer to the charges.

    A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

    On Nov. 11, at 11:34 a.m., an officer on patrol in Essex observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop.

    Upon speaking to the driver, the officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test. The driver refused to provide a breath sample, was subsequently placed under arrest, and taken into custody.

    As a result, a 44-year-old of Leamington, has been charged with:

    • · Failure or refusal to comply with demand S.320.15(1) CC
    • · Speeding S.128 HTA
    • · Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor S. 42(1)(a) LLCA

    The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on December 13, 2023, to answer to the charge.

    A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

    On Nov. 12, at approximately 2:32 a.m., an officer on patrol in the Municipality of Leamington observed a vehicle travelling at a speed of 135 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop.

    Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

    As a result, a 48-year-old Leamington resident has been charged with:

    • · Failure or refusal to comply with demand S.320.15(1) CC
    • · Dangerous operation S.320.13(1) CC

    The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on November 28, 2023, to answer to the charges.

    A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

    On Nov. 12, at approximately 3:01 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 3 at Marsh Road in the Town of Kingsville.

    Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

    As a result, a 27-year-old Windsor resident, has been charged with:

    • · Operation while impaired - alcohol
    • · Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

    The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on November 28, 2023, to answer to the charge.

    A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

    On Nov. 12, at 4:02 a.m., Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Fox Street in the Municipality of Leamington.

    Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

    As a result, a 32-year-old from Leamington has been charged with:

    • · Operation while impaired - alcohol
    • · Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

    The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 24, 2023, to answer to the charges.

    A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

    If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across

    A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.

    Vatican confirms ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons

    The Vatican has confirmed a ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons, a centuries-old secretive society that the Catholic Church has long viewed with hostility and has an estimated global membership of up to six million.

    Kitchener

    London

    • LIVE FROM COURT

      LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial

      The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News