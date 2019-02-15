

CTV Windsor





A big injection of cash for several fishing harbours in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The federal government is spending $2.76 million on infrastructure improvements at fisheries and small craft harbours in Erieau, Wheatley and Lakeshore.

The bulk of that funding, $1.66 million, will be spent in Erieau.

The money will pay for a project to replace the existing timber piles with steel pipe piles of four jetties and replace the concrete decking on six jetties. Work started in the fall of 2018 and will be completed in March.

Wheatley Harbour, which is the largest freshwater fishing harbour in the world and largest commercial fishing harbour in the Central and Arctic Region, will receive $244,000 in funding.

The money will rehabilitate a timber pile wall and a new asphalt deck, further preventing erosion damage to the newly rehabilitated east wall. The work is expected to start this month.

Another significant investment under Budget 2018 valued at $860,000 will also go to the reconstruction project at Lighthouse Cove Pier in the Town of Lakeshore. The funding will pay to rehabilitate sections of timber crib wall structures with new steel sheet piles walls, concrete capping, boat launch ramp repairs and a new asphalt parking lot. Construction is underway and will be completed by the end of May.

Once the repair work is done, the federal government will transfer ownership of the Thames River facility to the Town of Lakeshore.

In making the announcement on Thursday, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen said the government is investing in the three harbours to help the commercial fishing industry and local recreation and tourism industries.

“We are investing in people, promoting inclusive growth and building stronger and safer communitie,” added Hussen. “The work carried out will not only renew and maintain the infrastructure that is essential to the region, but also stimulate job opportunities and development that will benefit fishermen and their families, residents and visitors alike, all in support our local communities.”

The federal government says 44,000 people across Canada are employed in the sector.