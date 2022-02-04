First Woman elected as president of the Ciociaro Club of Windsor

There’s a new president at the Ciociaro Club of Windsor, and for the first time in the organization’s 50 year history, it’s a woman.

Anna Vozza was sworn in on Jan. 30, 2022.

Vozza is in her 24th year of service with the club. During that time, Vozza held a number of key positions including serving as vice-president.

For the head of the landmark organization, the club represents so much more than that of a cultural and business entity — it’s a second home and a second family.

“My parents were tough, hard working immigrants who instilled a love of family, community and education,” said Vozza.

Of her late parent’s reaction to her accomplishment Vozza laments, “They would have been so proud.”

Going forward, Vozza aims to get more of the local youth in the Italian-Canadian community of Windsor-Essex more engaged in cultural heritage to be able to pass on that rich history to future generations.

Moreover, the new president, who is a successful realtor in southwestern Ontario, hopes to nurture new business while taking on the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the club has been busy with take-out food orders and some indoor sit-down eating opportunities.

"Now that the restrictions are being lifted, we are starting to open up the restaurant where there's indoor dining,” said Vozza.

“When the next level of restrictions are lifted then we will be continuing with parties. We have 23 weddings booked for May, so we are excited. So, the doors are open to everybody and we welcome everybody with open arms, also."

Vozza, appreciates the support of her family, friends, club members, the dedicated Ciociaro Club staff and community for the opportunity to lead the organization into the future.

“So much of my life was nurtured here. I always want to give back,” she said.