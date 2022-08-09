First West Nile Virus positive mosquito pool this season reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says routine monitoring for West Nile Virus (WNV) has identified one positive mosquito pool in the community.

This is the first sign of the virus in Windsor-Essex this year.

Certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans. So far in 2022, no human cases of WNV have been identified in WEC.

WECHU recommends that residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes and to remove standing water around homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding.

Here are some simple tips from the health unit to help protect individuals from mosquito bites:

Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove any standing water in places such bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes and gutters around your property.

Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

Call 311 or your local by-law enforcement for standing water observed in your community.

WECHU, along with each municipality, will continue to monitor for WNV activity. The 2022 larviciding program will continue throughout the summer season, along with the investigation of standing water complaints and the distribution of educational materials.