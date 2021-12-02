First season of Bird Canada ends in Windsor

Windsor, Ont. -

With the cold weather here, Bird Canada is flying south for the winter and wrapping up its pilot program in Windsor.

The scooter and bike share program was implemented because it aligned with the goals of Windsor Works to improve urban mobility and investigate bike share and new technologies, the city says.

"After a very successful first season for our e-scooters in Windsor, we are grateful for how warmly Windsorites embraced Bird Canada,” says Bird Canada CEO Stewart Lyons. “We look forward to returning in the early spring to provide Windsor with safe, accessible, and eco-friendly e-scooters and e-bikes."

While the program had a few bumps in the road at its onset, the team at Bird Canada worked with the City of Windsor and ended up with more than 29,000 rides and nearly 8,000 unique riders.

“We’ve seen Windsorites really embrace e-scooters over the past year,” said senior engineer in transportation planning Jeff Hagan. “Not only did we see people using Bird scooters to get around, we saw a surprising number of scooter tour events. We expected Bird to be an important piece of the puzzle for personal mobility, but I don’t think we expected them to work with the tourism sector the way they did.”

The current agreement between Bird and the city runs through April 2022. Once finished, city staff will share the results of the pilot program with city council. If both sides agree the program is worth bringing back to Windsor, it could be back on the streets by next summer.