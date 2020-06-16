WINDSOR, ONT. -- Phase One of construction along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent is complete and on budget.

Mayor Darrin Canniff declared a State of Emergency in February due to the substantial risk that high water and wind conditions could render Erie Shore Drive and the dike unstable.

Council approved a plan to repair the dike, a project that took three weeks to complete, according to town officials.

Council approved the $463,000 expenditure will come from the 'paved roads life-cycle reserve.'

According to the report these expenses will reduce the number of maintenance projects the town will be able to complete in future years.

Town administration has not yet presented any costs or timeline for future work.