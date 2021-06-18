WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hospital officials are providing the media with a quick tour of the newest vaccine site.

It’s located in what used to be a Sears store, which closed in 2018.

Karen Riddell Chief Nursing Official says they will be able to do 4,000 doses in one eight-hour shift at the mall location.

It will open on Monday June 21.

“We’re really coming tot he other side of the pandemic” says Riddell.

More to come.