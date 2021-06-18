Advertisement
First look inside new mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall
CTV Windsor Published Friday, June 18, 2021 11:33AM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 11:33AM EDT
Mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall (Michelle Maluske, CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hospital officials are providing the media with a quick tour of the newest vaccine site.
It’s located in what used to be a Sears store, which closed in 2018.
Karen Riddell Chief Nursing Official says they will be able to do 4,000 doses in one eight-hour shift at the mall location.
It will open on Monday June 21.
“We’re really coming tot he other side of the pandemic” says Riddell.
More to come.