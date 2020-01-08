WINDSOR -- A Windsor-Essex resident has died from the flu, becoming the first confirmed influenza death this season.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Wednesday it has received confirmation of the death related to influenza.

During last year’s season in 2018-19, there was one death attributed to the flu.

The WECHU is reminding everyone that the best way to protect yourself against the influenza virus and lower your risk of flu is to get the flu vaccine.

“As always it’s important to be protected from the risks associated with the flu season in Ontario” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health. “Lower your risk and the risk of those around you by getting the flu vaccine. The best time to get vaccinated is now.”

Health unit officials caution that while most people feel healthy, the flu shot has benefits that extend beyond our own immune system.

The flu vaccine is free for people who work, live or study in Ontario and is available at many local health care providers and pharmacies. The WECHU has distributed 149,660 doses throughout the community and will continue to work with providers to ensure residents continue to have access to the vaccine.