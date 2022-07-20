First confirmed case of monkeypox reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported the first local lab-confirmed case of monkeypox Wednesday, though say the risk of community transmission remains low.

The WECHU said a resident has been diagnosed with the virus and while the health unit is notifying the community to keep residents informed, no further details will be shared due to privacy concerns.

“At this time, the risk of monkeypox transmission in the community remains low,” acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

Other areas of Ontario have reported confirmed cases of monkeypox dating back to this spring. The WEHCU says the disease is a viral illness that comes from the same family as that of smallpox.

Monkeypox is usually transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, rashes, and scabs of people or animals infected.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion followed by a rash. The time from infection to symptoms is typically seven to 14 days.

While monkeypox can infect anyone, some people including children, pregnant women, and those who are immunocompromised are at a greater risk for severe illness.

WECHU recommends contacting your health care provider if you have concerns of exposure. More information about monkeybox is available on the health unit’s website.