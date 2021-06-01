Advertisement
First and second doses of Moderna available today at Howard Ave. clinic.
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 8:41AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- If you are 18 years or older and are still looking to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna is being offered Tuesday at 2285 Howard Ave. from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are also being offered to frontline workers who qualify and residents who are 70 years of age and older.
In order to be eligible for a second dose, your first dose must have also been the Moderna vaccine.
To book an appointment email dokovaccines@gmail.com