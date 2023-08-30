Firefit competition team get to training ahead of FireFest 2023

The Windsor FireFit team was busy Wednesday morning honing in on their skills to get ready for the big competition next week.

The FireFit competition, also known as “the toughest two minutes in sports” is part of FireFest 2023 in a challenge of strength, stamina and resilience taking place in Windsor Sept. 8, 9, and 10 along the waterfront at Festival Plaza.

“There's five tasks done in sequential order. Going up the tower with the bundle, hoisting the donut roll, coming down toting the forcible entry machine, going through the cones, advancing the hoseline, then ultimately the victim rescue. There's so much going on,” said Capt. Jack Bailey who is coaching the team. “There is so much room for error. But as they get deeper in the competition, it just gets harder and harder and one they get to that. It's grueling they just want to get past the finish line.”

Windsor’s FireFit competition team for the challenge next weekend during FireFest in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Stefanie Masottti/CTV News Windsor)

The FireFit competition, individual and relay, is based on firefighting tasks often performed in emergencies. Officials say the course is highly demanding, and each task is completed while wearing full firefighting gear, which weighs 80 lbs.

The team members taking on the challenge and representing Windsor this year are: Carlton Ylinen, Chris Horvath, Darren Quennell, Capt. Jack Bailey (who has competed for eleven years and is in the FireFit Hall of Fame) Jason Laughland, and Kory Bremner.

Windsor's FireFit competition team. (Source: City of Windsor)

This is the 18th year Windsor Fire and Rescue team members have competed, and they have dominated, setting a number of records and winning five Canadian national and two world championships while travelling Canada and the United States.

The team has won, and donated, a variety of prizes to the City of Windsor including seven thermal-imaging cameras valued at more than $130,000.

More information on FireFest 2023, including a list of events is available online.