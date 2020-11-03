WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters were called to a structure fire in the Walkerville area.

Crews responded to the 1700 block of Moy around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Damage is estimated at $75,000.

Fire officials say it started on the exterior rear of the house. The cause is listed as undetermined.

There were no injuries, but one person was displaced.

Windsor police said the street was closed due to the fire. Motorists were asked to avoid the area, but it has since reopened.