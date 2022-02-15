Firefighters respond to blaze in south Windsor
Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire in the south side of the city on Tuesday.
Crews were battling an upgraded working fire in the 3300 block of Rankin Ave.
Windsor police say Rankin is closed from Liberty to Norfolk due to the fire.
Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area.
More details coming.