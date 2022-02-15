Firefighters respond to blaze in south Windsor

Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire in the south side of the city on Tuesday.

Crews were battling an upgraded working fire in the 3300 block of Rankin Ave.

Upgraded working fire in the 3300 block of Rankin Ave. Please stay clear of the area. *MC — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) February 15, 2022

Windsor firefighters responded to a fire in the 3300 block of Rankin Ave in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)Windsor police say Rankin is closed from Liberty to Norfolk due to the fire.

Some students detoured this morning after a morning fire in the 3300 block of Rankin. #windsoressex pic.twitter.com/zkAZAfANTd — Bob BellaciccoCTV (@BBellaciccoCTV) February 15, 2022

Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

More details coming.