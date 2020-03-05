Firefighters respond to blaze in Forest Glade
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 4:38PM EST Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 4:55PM EST
Crews responded to the fire at 9357 Ryerson Rd in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, March, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters extinguished a house fire in Forest Glade.
Crews responded to the blaze at 9357 Ryerson Road on Thursday.
Windsor fire officials say one person had a minor injury.
The fire caused $150,000 in damage and started in the kitchen.
The next door neighbour tells CTV News an older couple lives in the duplex.