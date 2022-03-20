Firefighters respond to blaze in commercial building on Ouellette Avenue
Windsor firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building in downtown Windsor.
Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The public was told to stay clear of the area.Damage is estimated at $50,000. There were no reported injuries.
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how 'battles took place over every street,' weeks into the siege.
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Conductors, engineers on picket line as CP Rail, union can't reach deal
Canadians expect a swift end to a work stoppage at CP Rail, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday, hours after thousands of workers ended up on the picket line and trains came to a halt nationwide.
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
Ukrainians take up arms, train with AK-47s in Lviv
Offering to take up arms to defend Ukraine, hundreds of people are training in the country's cultural capital as the weeks-long war with Russia rages on.
Ontario MP Scott Aitchison makes Conservative leadership bid official
Two more Conservative MPs joined the party's leadership roster Sunday, with Ontario's Scott Aitchison and British Columbia's Marc Dalton launching their campaigns.
'What is being hidden?' Curators say Vatican must give access to Indigenous artifacts
Artifacts are important to how Indigenous people see themselves and the world around them, said one renowned First Nations curator. Yet not many have ever laid their eyes on what's in the Vatican's vaults.
Some children, teenagers retain natural COVID-19 antibodies for months: study
A new study out of the United States has found evidence to suggest some children and teenagers previously infected with COVID-19 develop natural antibodies that can last for months.
Kitchener
St. Patrick's Day, mask mandate, spring forecast: Top stories of the week
An eventful St. Patrick's Day in Waterloo, the region lifting its face covering bylaw, and a wild forecast for spring round out the top stories of the week.
Flood warnings and watch issued along Grand River watershed
The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued flood warnings and a flood watch along the watershed.
Ontario reports total of 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 551 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
London
OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
Barrie
Northern Ontario
Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial Park
Sudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.
Ontario launches new fire services reimbursement program
The Ontario government has created a new program to reimburse northern municipalities for fire services in unincorporated areas.
Ottawa
Here’s where masks will still be mandatory in Ottawa when Ontario lifts the mask mandate
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are mandatory and optional in Ottawa once Ontario lifts the mask mandate on Monday.
Here's what students, parents and teachers need to know about COVID-19 rules in schools after March Break
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what parents, students and teachers need to know about COVID-19 restrictions when classes resume after the March Break.
Ottawa Senators acquire Travis Hamonic from Vancouver
The Ottawa Senators bolstered the blueline on the eve of the NHL trade deadline.
Toronto
Ontario school board to defy province and keep mask mandates, against government wishes
A southern Ontario school board is sticking to its plan to extend its mask mandate beyond the provincial one, even after the government instructed it to drop the public health measure.
Mosque in Mississauga, Ont., considering locking doors after attack
A mosque in Mississauga, Ont., is considering keeping its doors locked during prayers after a man wielding an axe and bear spray interrupted an early-morning prayer and allegedly attacked congregants on Saturday.
Montreal
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
After a two-year hiatus, Montreal sees scaled back but spirited St. Patrick's Day parade
Montrealers enjoyed their first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years on Sunday, after festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four people rescued from Mille-Iles river following police chase
Four people, including three police officers, were rescued from the waters of the Mille-Iles river on Saturday night, following a police chase that began in St. Eustache.
Atlantic
'Daddy’s just gone to work': HMCS Halifax departs for European waters
More than 250 Crew members aboard HMCS Halifax set off Saturday, with some family members in attendance.
65 COVID-19 outbreaks in New Brunswick long-term care and nursing homes
There are 65 outbreaks of COVID-19 in New Brunswick’s long-term care and nursing homes as the province marks the first five days of lifted pandemic protocols.
Nova Scotia RCMP looking for suspect following credit card theft
Colchester RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following the theft of several credit cards.
Winnipeg
Pedestrian sent to hospital in critical condition following collision
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, according to police.
'They are in the bunker': Russian shelling leaves Winnipeggers worrying for family back in Ukraine
As Russian forces continue the invasion of Ukraine, Winnipeggers with family members in Ukraine are stuck wondering if their loved ones are still alive.
First day of spring brings weather warnings to southern Manitoba
Spring equinox is officially here and despite slowly warming temperatures, there is some unfavourable weather in the forecast for parts of the province.
Calgary
Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss
The Calgary Flames were playing with revenge on their minds Saturday night.
6 arrests made, multiple tickets handed out as Calgary Beltline protests continue
Calgary police handed out multiple tickets and arrested six people during another weekend of protests in the Beltline area.
Edmonton
Snowfall warning issued for Edmonton and east-central Alberta
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Edmonton and parts of east-central Alberta Saturday in advance of an expected significant weather system.
Vancouver
Suspect arrested in SkyTrain stranger attack, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police say they have arrested a suspect one day after releasing a video that shows a man being pushed down a flight of stairs at a city transit stop.
B.C. resort CEO placed on leave after making sexist remark at conference
The CEO of a B.C. resort has been placed on leave and has resigned from his role on two tourism industry boards after making a sexist comment while speaking at a conference earlier this week.
Canucks trade defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators for 3rd round draft pick
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.