A dramatic rescue at the Hillman Marsh early Wednesday.

Firefighters from Leamington and Kingsville were called out to help two people stranded on the roof of their vehicle, which was partially submerged in the water at the marsh.

Crews were called out to Mersea Road 2 and Road 19 around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Members of the Kingsville fire service assisted with cold water rescue equipment.

Officials say both people sustained only minor injuries.

OPP are investigating.