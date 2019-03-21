

A special donation for the Chasing Hazel Foundation.

Members of Windsor Fire and Rescue presented a cheque for $20,000 to the organization that supports children with Down syndrome.

The money was raised through the sale of the 2019 firefighter calendars.

Firefighter Dan Sementelli says he is thrilled with the response from the community and the donation to the foundation.

“Not only do we love to be able to help out but when you see that number, 20 thousand, you know it’s going to make a difference and they are going to be able to institute the programs they want and really make an impact,” says Sementelli.

The cheque presentation was done Thursday since it is World Down Syndrome Day.

“It’s an incredible amount of money,” says Stephanie Seguin, who started the foundation in the name of her seven-year-old daughter. “I feel now that the sky is blown right off for us, so we can focus on so many new initiatives, I’m so excited.”

The Chasing Hazel Foundation advocates for individuals with Down syndrome.

The sales of firefighter calendars have generated more than $100,000 for local charities over the last five years.