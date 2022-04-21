Firefighters put out blaze in east Windsor
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze on the east side of the city.
Crews were called to an upgraded working fire in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook around 5 a.m. on Thursday.
The blaze was out soon after they arrived.
The public was told to stay clear of the area.
