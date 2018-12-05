Firefighters put out blaze at West Windsor home
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 9:43AM EST
An investigation is underway into a west Windsor house fire.
Firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Peter Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews were able to get the fire under control at the small single family home.
Fire officials have not release an estimate on cause or damage.