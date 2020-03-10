Firefighters put out blaze at Central Stampings
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 10:05AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 10, 2020 10:15AM EDT
Windsor firefighters responded to Central Stampings Ltd. at 2525 Central Ave., in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor plant was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire.
Windsor firefighters have put out the blaze at Central Stampings Ltd. at 2525 Central Ave.
Fire officials say it was a minor cutting fluids fire.
Even though the fire is out, crews were still evacuating smoke from the building.
An investigator is attending the scene to determine the origin and cause of the industrial fire.