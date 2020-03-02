Firefighters free two trapped in pickup after crash
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 1:58PM EST
Firefighters extricated two people from a pickup truck following a crash with a transport truck. (Source: Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two people had to be extricated from a pickup truck following a crash involving a transport truck in Tecumseh.
The crash happened over the noon hour Monday at Walker Road and North Talbot Road.
The pair was rushed to hospital and fire crews remained on scene for clean-up.
There's no word on the extent of injuries yet.