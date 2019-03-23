

CTV Windsor





Three people have been displaced following a fire on Glengarry Avenue early Saturday, that officials say was intentionally set.

Police as well as fire officials are both investigating.

Fire crews were called a restaurant blaze in the 600 block of Glengarry near Wyandotte Street E. around 5 a.m.

The commercial section of the building was heavily damaged and crews worked to get the stubborn fire out.

The Al Sultan Restaurant has been destroyed with damages totally $500,000 and police say the fire is suspicious.

Attached apartment sustained about $50,000. Three people who lived in the residential area of the building are left homeless.

Neighbour Anas Al-Mohamad called 911 when he saw the smoke billowing from the building just before 5 a.m.

"I see smoke, big smoke. I opened the door for my neighbours - two neighbours, three neighbours. I opened the door. 'Please go out for the safety, for the fire,'" he told CTV News.



Also early Saturday morning, Leamington and Kingsville fire crews were called to an agricultural building fire

The building on Mersea Road 7 was engulfed when firefighters arrived.

An evacuator was called in to help firefighters after the blaze continued to burn under the steel roofing.

Damage is pegged at $7 million.