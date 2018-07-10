Firefighters battle Church Street blaze
Windsor Fire fighters battle second floor fire at 485 Church Street in Windsor on July 10, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 2:30PM EDT
Windsor Fire is on the scene of a working upgraded fire at 485 Church Street in downtown Windsor.
The fire is on the second floor and multiple firetrucks are on scene.
Windsor fire officials say the residents are out of the house.
They ask the public to stay away from the area as the fight the fire.
