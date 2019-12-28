WINDSOR, ONT. -- Heavy smoke filled a south Windsor home following a fire, but no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Labelle Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire was accidental, with the fire starting in the rear yard and spreading to the house.

The fire is the latest in a string of blazes in the last few days.

One in LaSalle on Christmas Eve proved fatal, while another in the city’s west end the same day displaced seven people.