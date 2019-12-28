Firefighters battle blaze on Labelle Street
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 12:30PM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 28, 2019 5:06PM EST
Firefighters are seen on the roof of a home on Labelle Street in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Heavy smoke filled a south Windsor home following a fire, but no injuries were reported.
Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Labelle Street around 5 p.m. Friday.
The cause of the fire was accidental, with the fire starting in the rear yard and spreading to the house.
The fire is the latest in a string of blazes in the last few days.
One in LaSalle on Christmas Eve proved fatal, while another in the city’s west end the same day displaced seven people.