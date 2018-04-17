Firefighters battle apartment blaze on Riverside Drive
Windsor firefighters called to fire on the 12th floor of the building at 111 Riverside Drive on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Windsor firefighters have been called to a downtown apartment fire.
The blaze started on the 12th floor of the building at 111 Riverside Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
Windsor police closed the intersection of Riverside Drive and Goyeau Street.