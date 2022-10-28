Firefighter taken to hospital after Chatham house fire

A fire on Dufferin Avenue in Chatham, Ont. (Chatham-Kent Fire/Twitter) A fire on Dufferin Avenue in Chatham, Ont. (Chatham-Kent Fire/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver