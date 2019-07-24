

Canada's largest antique fire truck show is returning to Chatham-Kent.

Organizers of FireFest Chatham-Kent are revealing the event's return and sharing details surrounding the event.

The 2019 event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 on King Street in downtown Chatham.

Organizers expect a huge display of antique fire trucks, ambulances and police cars.

Among the expected 100 pieces, feature vehicles include the first motorized ambulance used by the Detroit Fire Department and the Detroit Fire Department's Memorial Rig – both of which will be displayed in Canada for the first time.

Special guests are scheduled include decorated Detroit FD photographer Bill Eisner, Andy Swift – the long-time fire truck mechanic of Jay Leno/Jay Leno's Garage and Nicolas Neumann, owner of the premiere line of “Fire Replicas” models.

The day will be complimented by safety demonstrations, fire themed activities, documentaries and presentations concluding with a parade at 4 p.m.

In 2018, it was going to be the last year for the event due to volunteer and sponsor fatigue, but organizers say the Chatham-Kent mayor’s office stepped in to help work out a way to make it happen.