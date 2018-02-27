

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after two firearms were stolen from a home in the area that was under a flood evacuation.

Police say sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence on Siskind Court and stole two firearms.

The first was a Ruger 10/22 autoloader .22 cal rifle with a Bushnell Banner 4×12 40mm optic attached. The second was a Stoeger Competition over/under 12 gauge rifle. Both rifles were stolen with affixed trigger locks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Rose at joshr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87290. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

According to a GoFundMe page called “Helping the Ferrens”, the flood damaged one man’s home and “people have not only stole property but they have stole the security this family once had with locking their doors at night.”

The post says “money can’t bring back the safety of living in this house but it can certainly help Mark and his son get back on their feet.”

CTV News has not confirmed if the GoFundMe post and the stolen firearms case are related.